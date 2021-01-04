Airbnb (ABNB) Receives a Hold from Stifel Nicolaus

In a report released today, Scott Devitt from Stifel Nicolaus maintained a Hold rating on Airbnb (ABNB), with a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $146.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Devitt is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 34.1% and a 72.1% success rate. Devitt covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Uber Technologies, Alphabet Class A, and Lufax Holding.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Airbnb is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $124.60.

Airbnb Inc is an online marketplace for travel services and accommodation facilities. The company provides apartments, villas, bungalows, and private homestays, and tourism services worldwide.