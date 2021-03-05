Airbnb (ABNB) Receives a Buy from Tigress Financial

In a report released today, Ivan Feinseth from Tigress Financial reiterated a Buy rating on Airbnb (ABNB). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $168.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Feinseth is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.2% and a 69.8% success rate. Feinseth covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Hims & Hers Health, Alphabet Class A, and Microsoft.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Airbnb with a $181.42 average price target, a -0.6% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 26, Needham also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $225.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 11 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ABNB in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Airbnb Inc is an online marketplace for travel services and accommodation facilities. The company provides apartments, villas, bungalows, and private homestays, and tourism services worldwide.

Read More on ABNB: