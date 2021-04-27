Airbnb (ABNB) Initiated with a Buy at Needham

Needham analyst Bernie McTernan initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Airbnb (ABNB) yesterday and set a price target of $210.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $174.88.

According to TipRanks.com, McTernan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 21.6% and a 70.4% success rate. McTernan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Charter Communications, Penn National Gaming, and Peloton Interactive.

Airbnb has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $199.14, which is a 13.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 23, JMP Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $190.00 price target.

Founded in 2007, California-based Airbnb, Inc. is an online marketplace which connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book travel services and accommodation facilities worldwide. The company provides apartments, villas, bungalows, private homestays, and tourism services.

