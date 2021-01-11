Airbnb (ABNB) Gets a Buy Rating from Tigress Financial

Tigress Financial analyst Ivan Feinseth initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Airbnb (ABNB) on January 8. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $149.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Feinseth is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.7% and a 71.8% success rate. Feinseth covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Alphabet Class A, Cisco Systems, and Microsoft.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Airbnb with a $154.92 average price target, implying a 1.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 4, JMP Securities also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $180.00 price target.

Airbnb Inc is an online marketplace for travel services and accommodation facilities. The company provides apartments, villas, bungalows, and private homestays, and tourism services worldwide.