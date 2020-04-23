Air Products and Chemicals (APD) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Argus Research and BMO Capital gave Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE: APD) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Wells Fargo. Analyst Michael Sison maintained a Buy rating on Air Products and Chemicals today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $211.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Sison is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.8% and a 62.7% success rate. Sison covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Axalta Coating Systems, Trinity Industries, and RPM International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Air Products and Chemicals with a $252.17 average price target, which is a 15.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 9, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $256.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Air Products and Chemicals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.25 billion and net profit of $476 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.22 billion and had a net profit of $348 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 12 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of APD in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas; Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa); Industrial Gases-Asia; Industrial Gases-Global; and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators. The Industrial Gases-Global segment comprises cryogenic and gas processing equipment for air separation. The Corporate and Other segment includes LNG equipment and helium storage and distribution sale of equipment businesses and corporate support functions. The company was founded by Leonard Parker Pool on September 30, 1940 and is headquartered in Allentown, PA.