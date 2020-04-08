Air Products and Chemicals (APD) Gets a Hold Rating from UBS

In a report released today, John Roberts from UBS maintained a Hold rating on Air Products and Chemicals (APD), with a price target of $205.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $208.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Roberts is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.1% and a 56.5% success rate. Roberts covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Sherwin-Williams Company, DuPont de Nemours, and Eastman Chemical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Air Products and Chemicals with a $250.18 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $257.02 and a one-year low of $167.43. Currently, Air Products and Chemicals has an average volume of 1.47M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 12 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of APD in relation to earlier this year.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas; Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa); Industrial Gases-Asia; Industrial Gases-Global; and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators. The Industrial Gases-Global segment comprises cryogenic and gas processing equipment for air separation. The Corporate and Other segment includes LNG equipment and helium storage and distribution sale of equipment businesses and corporate support functions. The company was founded by Leonard Parker Pool on September 30, 1940 and is headquartered in Allentown, PA.