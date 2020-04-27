Air Products and Chemicals (APD) Gets a Buy Rating from Barclays

Barclays analyst Duffy Fischer maintained a Buy rating on Air Products and Chemicals (APD) on April 24 and set a price target of $265.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $216.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Fischer is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.5% and a 48.3% success rate. Fischer covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Venator Materials, Eastman Chemical, and Kronos Worldwide.

Air Products and Chemicals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $246.33, a 15.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 9, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $256.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Air Products and Chemicals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.22 billion and net profit of $478 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.19 billion and had a net profit of $421 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 12 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of APD in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas; Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa); Industrial Gases-Asia; Industrial Gases-Global; and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators. The Industrial Gases-Global segment comprises cryogenic and gas processing equipment for air separation. The Corporate and Other segment includes LNG equipment and helium storage and distribution sale of equipment businesses and corporate support functions. The company was founded by Leonard Parker Pool on September 30, 1940 and is headquartered in Allentown, PA.

Read More on APD: