Air Lease (AL) Gets a Buy Rating from Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse analyst Moshe Orenbuch maintained a Buy rating on Air Lease (AL) yesterday and set a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $26.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Orenbuch is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.1% and a 62.2% success rate. Orenbuch covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Santander Consumer USA, and Capital One Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Air Lease with a $41.67 average price target.

Air Lease’s market cap is currently $2.77B and has a P/E ratio of 4.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.47.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 100 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of AL in relation to earlier this year.

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F. Udvar-Hazy in January 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.