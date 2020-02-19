Air Canada (ACDVF) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After RBC Capital and National Bank gave Air Canada (Other OTC: ACDVF) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Canaccord Genuity. Analyst Doug Taylor assigned a Buy rating to Air Canada yesterday and set a price target of C$55.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $33.99.

Taylor has an average return of 61.4% when recommending Air Canada.

According to TipRanks.com, Taylor is ranked #1552 out of 5925 analysts.

Air Canada has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $42.10.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $40.31 and a one-year low of $23.04. Currently, Air Canada has an average volume of 11.91K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Air Canada provides airline transportation services. It engages in full-service airline, scheduled passenger and cargo services, serving more than two hundred airports on six continents. It operates flights in Canada, the USA, Latin America, Europe, Australia and Asia. The company was founded on April 11, 1936 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.