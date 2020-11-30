Air Canada (ACDVF) Got Some Good News

Raymond James analyst Savanthi Syth upgraded Air Canada (ACDVF) to Buy today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $19.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Syth is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.0% and a 57.2% success rate. Syth covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as International Consolidated Airlines, Allegiant Travel Company, and United Airlines Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Air Canada with a $18.95 average price target.

Based on Air Canada’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $757 million and GAAP net loss of $685 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.53 billion and had a net profit of $636 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 39 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ACDVF in relation to earlier this year.

Air Canada provides airline transportation services. It engages in full-service airline, scheduled passenger and cargo services, serving more than two hundred airports on six continents. It operates flights in Canada, the USA, Latin America, Europe, Australia and Asia. The company was founded on April 11, 1936 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

