Aimmune Therapeutics (AIMT) Receives a Buy from Wedbush

Wedbush analyst Liana Moussatos reiterated a Buy rating on Aimmune Therapeutics (AIMT) today and set a price target of $74.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $25.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos ‘ ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -5.3% and a 41.1% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Eiger Biopharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Aimmune Therapeutics with a $50.13 average price target.

Based on Aimmune Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $64.46 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $57 million.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of desensitization treatments for peanut and other food allergies. Its portfolio includes the characterized oral desensitization immunotherapy system. The company was founded on June 24, 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

