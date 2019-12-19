Aimmune Therapeutics (AIMT) Initiated with a Hold at H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Andrew Fein from H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage with a Hold rating on Aimmune Therapeutics (AIMT) and a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $31.61, close to its 52-week high of $32.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.8% and a 48.2% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aimmune Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $44.14, implying a 38.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 13, Credit Suisse also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $30.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $32.22 and a one-year low of $16.95. Currently, Aimmune Therapeutics has an average volume of 832.5K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 17 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of AIMT in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of desensitization treatments for peanut and other food allergies. Its portfolio includes the characterized oral desensitization immunotherapy system. The company was founded on June 24, 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

Read More on AIMT: