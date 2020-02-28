Aimmune Therapeutics (AIMT) Gets a Hold Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Derek Archila reiterated a Hold rating on Aimmune Therapeutics (AIMT) today and set a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Archila is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.2% and a 42.0% success rate. Archila covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aimmune Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $49.50, which is an 113.5% upside from current levels. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

Based on Aimmune Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $64.46 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $57 million.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of desensitization treatments for peanut and other food allergies. Its portfolio includes the characterized oral desensitization immunotherapy system. The company was founded on June 24, 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

