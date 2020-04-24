Aimmune Therapeutics (AIMT) Gets a Buy Rating from Wedbush

In a report released today, Liana Moussatos from Wedbush reiterated a Buy rating on Aimmune Therapeutics (AIMT), with a price target of $66.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $16.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -6.6% and a 38.4% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Eiger Biopharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Aimmune Therapeutics with a $43.89 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $37.00 and a one-year low of $10.10. Currently, Aimmune Therapeutics has an average volume of 1.84M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 32 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of AIMT in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of desensitization treatments for peanut and other food allergies. Its portfolio includes the characterized oral desensitization immunotherapy system. The firm product include Palforzia, which is an oral immunotherapy indicated for the mitigation of allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis that may occur with accidental exposure to peanut. The company was founded on June 24, 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.