Aimmune Therapeutics (AIMT) Gets a Buy Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush analyst Liana Moussatos reiterated a Buy rating on Aimmune Therapeutics (AIMT) today and set a price target of $66.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.00, close to its 52-week low of $10.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -27.2% and a 19.6% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Eiger Biopharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aimmune Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $46.78, implying a 333.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 16, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

Based on Aimmune Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $66.9 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $57 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 31 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of AIMT in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of desensitization treatments for peanut and other food allergies. Its portfolio includes the characterized oral desensitization immunotherapy system.