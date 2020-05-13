Aimmune Therapeutics (AIMT) Gets a Buy Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush analyst Liana Moussatos reiterated a Buy rating on Aimmune Therapeutics (AIMT) today and set a price target of $66.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $15.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.3% and a 47.4% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Eiger Biopharmaceuticals.

Aimmune Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $35.75, which is an 110.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 11, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $52.00 price target.

Based on Aimmune Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $66.9 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $57 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 40 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of AIMT in relation to earlier this year.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of desensitization treatments for peanut and other food allergies. Its portfolio includes the characterized oral desensitization immunotherapy system. The firm product include Palforzia, which is an oral immunotherapy indicated for the mitigation of allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis that may occur with accidental exposure to peanut. The company was founded on June 24, 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.