AIM ImmunoTech (AIM) Receives a Buy from Maxim Group

In a report issued on January 24, Jason McCarthy from Maxim Group reiterated a Buy rating on AIM ImmunoTech (AIM), with a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.06, close to its 52-week low of $0.38.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.7% and a 36.0% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, and Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for AIM ImmunoTech with a $2.75 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $14.81 and a one-year low of $0.38. Currently, AIM ImmunoTech has an average volume of 915.5K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

AIM ImmunoTech, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of new drug therapies based on natural immune system enhancing technologies for the treatment of viral and immune based disorders. Its products include Alferon N Injection and Ampligen.