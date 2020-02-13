AIM ImmunoTech (AIM) Gets a Buy Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy maintained a Buy rating on AIM ImmunoTech (AIM) on February 11 and set a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.25, close to its 52-week low of $0.38.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.4% and a 36.4% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, and Actinium Pharmaceuticals.

AIM ImmunoTech has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.58, which is a 95.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 27, Ascendiant also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $3.00 price target.

Based on AIM ImmunoTech’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $2.95 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $1.61 million.

AIM ImmunoTech, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of new drug therapies based on natural immune system enhancing technologies for the treatment of viral and immune based disorders. Its products include Alferon N Injection and Ampligen.