AIB Group (AIBRF) Gets a Hold Rating from Barclays

In a report issued on August 7, Aman Rakkar from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on AIB Group (AIBRF), with a price target of EUR1.35. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.26, close to its 52-week low of $0.87.

Rakkar has an average return of 60.8% when recommending AIB Group.

According to TipRanks.com, Rakkar is ranked #672 out of 6880 analysts.

AIB Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $1.68.

The company has a one-year high of $3.70 and a one-year low of $0.87. Currently, AIB Group has an average volume of 5,684.

AIB Group Plc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Commercial Banking; Wholesale, Institutional and Corporate Banking; AIB UK; and Group. The Retail and Commercial Banking segment includes personal and SME customer related services. The Wholesale, Institutional and Corporate Banking segment comprises of corporate banking; syndicated and international finance; real estate finance; and specialised finance. The AIB UK segment involves AIB GB and First Trust Bank operations. The Group segment involves group treasury, support functions, and central control. The company was founded on September 21, 1966 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.