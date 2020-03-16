AgroFresh Solutions (AGFS) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Amit Dayal from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on AgroFresh Solutions (AGFS), with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.46, close to its 52-week low of $1.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Dayal ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -8.1% and a 33.8% success rate. Dayal covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ballard Power Systems, Orion Energy Systems, and Ceco Environmental.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AgroFresh Solutions is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $5.50, a 301.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 13, National Securities Corp also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $5.50 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on AgroFresh Solutions’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $29.23 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $2.18 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of food preservation and waste reduction solutions for fresh produce. It offers products through the following brands: Smarter Freshness, Harvista, LandSpring, SmartFresh, AdvanStore, and ActiMist, Textar, and Teycer. The company was founded on October 24, 2013 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.