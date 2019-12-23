AgroFresh Solutions (AGFS) Gets a Buy Rating from National Securities Corp

In a report released today, Ben Klieve from National Securities Corp reiterated a Buy rating on AgroFresh Solutions (AGFS), with a price target of $5.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Klieve is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.2% and a 50.0% success rate. Klieve covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Arcadia Biosciences, Yield10 Bioscience, and S&W Seed Company.

AgroFresh Solutions has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.25.

Based on AgroFresh Solutions’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $3.29 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $3.47 million.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of food preservation and waste reduction solutions for fresh produce. It offers products through the following brands: Smarter Freshness, Harvista, LandSpring, SmartFresh, AdvanStore, and ActiMist, Textar, and Teycer. The company was founded on October 24, 2013 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.