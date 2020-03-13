AgroFresh Solutions (AGFS) Gets a Buy Rating from National Securities Corp

National Securities Corp analyst Ben Klieve reiterated a Buy rating on AgroFresh Solutions (AGFS) today and set a price target of $5.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.47, close to its 52-week low of $1.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Klieve is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -8.9% and a 36.1% success rate. Klieve covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Arcadia Biosciences, Yield10 Bioscience, and S&W Seed Company.

AgroFresh Solutions has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.50.

Based on AgroFresh Solutions’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $29.23 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $2.18 million.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of food preservation and waste reduction solutions for fresh produce. It offers products through the following brands: Smarter Freshness, Harvista, LandSpring, SmartFresh, AdvanStore, and ActiMist, Textar, and Teycer. The company was founded on October 24, 2013 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.