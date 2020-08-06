Agree Realty (ADC) Receives a Buy from Raymond James

In a report issued on July 20, Collin Mings from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Agree Realty (ADC). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $68.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Mings is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.7% and a 53.9% success rate. Mings covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Alpine Income Property Trust Inc, Retail Opportunity Investments, and Spirit Realty Capital.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Agree Realty is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $76.50, a 10.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 10, Stifel Nicolaus also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $73.00 price target.

Agree Realty’s market cap is currently $3.7B and has a P/E ratio of 35.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.03.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 20 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.