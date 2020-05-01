Agnico Eagle (AEM) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

Canaccord Genuity analyst Carey MacRury maintained a Buy rating on Agnico Eagle (AEM) today and set a price target of C$94.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $58.68.

According to TipRanks.com, MacRury is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 21.4% and a 74.9% success rate. MacRury covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Osisko Gold Royalties, and Kirkland Lake Gold.

Agnico Eagle has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $64.29, representing a 7.9% upside. In a report issued on April 16, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $68.00 price target.

Based on Agnico Eagle’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $753 million and net profit of $332 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $538 million and had a GAAP net loss of $394 million.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine. The Southern Business segment consists of Pinos Altos mine, Creston Mascota mine, and La India mine. The Exploration segment represents the exploration offices in the United States, Europe, Canada, and Latin America. The company was founded by Paul Penna on June 1, 1972 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.