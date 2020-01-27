Agnico Eagle (AEM) Receives a Hold from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Josh Wolfson maintained a Hold rating on Agnico Eagle (AEM) on January 24 and set a price target of $61.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $61.99, close to its 52-week high of $64.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Wolfson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.9% and a 60.6% success rate. Wolfson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Kirkland Lake Gold, and Newmont Mining.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Agnico Eagle is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $68.67.

Based on Agnico Eagle’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $76.67 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $394 million.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration.