Agnico Eagle (AEM) Receives a Hold from J.P. Morgan

In a report released today, Tyler Langton from J.P. Morgan maintained a Hold rating on Agnico Eagle (AEM), with a price target of C$86.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $65.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Langton is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.7% and a 67.4% success rate. Langton covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Pan American Silver, and Kirkland Lake Gold.

Agnico Eagle has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $80.14.

The company has a one-year high of $89.23 and a one-year low of $54.66. Currently, Agnico Eagle has an average volume of 1.35M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 153 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of AEM in relation to earlier this year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine. The Southern Business segment consists of Pinos Altos mine, Creston Mascota mine, and La India mine. The Exploration segment represents the exploration offices in the United States, Europe, Canada, and Latin America. The company was founded by Paul Penna on June 1, 1972 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.