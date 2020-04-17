Agnico Eagle (AEM) Receives a Buy from Barclays

In a report released yesterday, Matt Murphy from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Agnico Eagle (AEM), with a price target of $68.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $53.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Murphy is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.3% and a 59.0% success rate. Murphy covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, First Quantum Minerals, and Freeport-McMoRan.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Agnico Eagle is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $59.33, implying an 11.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 3, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $56.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $64.88 and a one-year low of $31.00. Currently, Agnico Eagle has an average volume of 2.38M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine. The Southern Business segment consists of Pinos Altos mine, Creston Mascota mine, and La India mine. The Exploration segment represents the exploration offices in the United States, Europe, Canada, and Latin America. The company was founded by Paul Penna on June 1, 1972 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.