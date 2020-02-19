Agnico Eagle (AEM) Gets a Buy Rating from CIBC

CIBC analyst Anita Soni maintained a Buy rating on Agnico Eagle (AEM) yesterday and set a price target of $64.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $49.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Soni is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.9% and a 42.8% success rate. Soni covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Pretium Resources, Newmont Mining, and Barrick Gold.

Agnico Eagle has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $64.36, representing a 27.3% upside. In a report released yesterday, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $65.00 price target.

Agnico Eagle’s market cap is currently $11.89B and has a P/E ratio of 24.99. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.32.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration.