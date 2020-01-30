AGNC Investment (AGNC) Receives a Hold from Nomura

Nomura analyst Matthew Howlett maintained a Hold rating on AGNC Investment (AGNC) yesterday and set a price target of $18.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.74, close to its 52-week high of $18.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Howlett is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.4% and a 70.0% success rate. Howlett covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Federal National Mortgage Association, ARMOUR Residential REIT, and Ellington Financial.

AGNC Investment has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $17.55.

The company has a one-year high of $18.76 and a one-year low of $14.51. Currently, AGNC Investment has an average volume of 4.48M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 25 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of AGNC in relation to earlier this year.

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It primarily invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis.