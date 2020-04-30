AGNC Investment (AGNC) Receives a Hold from Credit Suisse

In a report released today, Douglas Harter from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on AGNC Investment (AGNC), with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $12.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Harter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.1% and a 64.5% success rate. Harter covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Ellington Residential Mortgage, Essential Properties Realty, and Arlington Asset Investment.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AGNC Investment is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $14.85.

Based on AGNC Investment’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $896 million and net profit of $871 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $804 million.

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It primarily invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. The firm’s investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a United States Government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, and by a U.S. Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association. It also invests in other types of mortgage and mortgage-related residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities where repayment of principal and interest is not guaranteed by a GSE or U.S. Government agency. The company was founded on January 7, 2008 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.