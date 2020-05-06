AGNC Investment (AGNC) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Wedbush and JMP Securities gave AGNC Investment (NASDAQ: AGNC) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from RBC Capital. Analyst Kenneth Lee maintained a Buy rating on AGNC Investment yesterday and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $12.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -5.9% and a 41.4% success rate. Lee covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American Equity Investment Life, BrightSphere Investment Group, and Victory Capital Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AGNC Investment is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $14.53, a 13.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 28, Merrill Lynch also upgraded the stock to Buy.

Based on AGNC Investment’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $2.42 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $284 million and had a net profit of $265 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 27 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of AGNC in relation to earlier this year.

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It primarily invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. The firm’s investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a United States Government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, and by a U.S. Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association. It also invests in other types of mortgage and mortgage-related residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities where repayment of principal and interest is not guaranteed by a GSE or U.S. Government agency. The company was founded on January 7, 2008 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.