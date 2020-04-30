AGNC Investment (AGNC) Gets a Buy Rating from Nomura

In a report released yesterday, Matthew Howlett from Nomura maintained a Buy rating on AGNC Investment (AGNC), with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $12.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Howlett is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -19.5% and a 30.6% success rate. Howlett covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Federal National Mortgage Association, TriplePoint Venture Growth, and ARMOUR Residential REIT.

AGNC Investment has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.48, an 11.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 16, JMP Securities also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $13.50 price target.

AGNC Investment’s market cap is currently $7.23B and has a P/E ratio of 10.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.75.

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It primarily invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. The firm’s investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a United States Government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, and by a U.S. Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association. It also invests in other types of mortgage and mortgage-related residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities where repayment of principal and interest is not guaranteed by a GSE or U.S. Government agency. The company was founded on January 7, 2008 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.