Agios Pharma (AGIO) Receives a Buy from Cowen & Co.

Cowen & Co. analyst Chris Shibutani maintained a Buy rating on Agios Pharma (AGIO) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $46.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Shibutani is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.1% and a 41.5% success rate. Shibutani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Five Prime Therapeutics, Nektar Therapeutics, and United Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Agios Pharma with a $64.38 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $68.89 and a one-year low of $28.36. Currently, Agios Pharma has an average volume of 702.8K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

Read More on AGIO: