Agios Pharma (AGIO) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Piper Sandler and Needham gave Agios Pharma (NASDAQ: AGIO) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Canaccord Genuity. Analyst John Newman maintained a Buy rating on Agios Pharma today and set a price target of $72.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $45.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.4% and a 45.8% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Hutchison China MediTech, and Atara Biotherapeutics.

Agios Pharma has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $63.75, which is a 39.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 30, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $71.00 price target.

Based on Agios Pharma’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $87.1 million and GAAP net loss of $40.26 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $30.23 million and had a GAAP net loss of $93.08 million.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next. The company was founded by Lewis Clayton Cantley, Tak W. Mak, Craig B. Thompson and Shin-Shan Michael Su on August 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

