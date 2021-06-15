Agios Pharma (AGIO) Gets a Hold Rating from Leerink Partners

In a report released yesterday, Andrew Berens from Leerink Partners maintained a Hold rating on Agios Pharma (AGIO). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $58.24, close to its 52-week high of $60.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Berens is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.6% and a 58.0% success rate. Berens covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Global Blood Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Agios Pharma with a $70.33 average price target, representing a 22.4% upside. In a report issued on June 13, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Agios Pharma’s market cap is currently $3.59B and has a P/E ratio of 2.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.55.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 28 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AGIO in relation to earlier this year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next. The company was founded by Lewis Clayton Cantley, Tak W. Mak, Craig B. Thompson and Shin-Shan Michael Su on August 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.