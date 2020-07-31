Agios Pharma (AGIO) Gets a Buy Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

In a report released today, Alethia Young from Cantor Fitzgerald maintained a Buy rating on Agios Pharma (AGIO), with a price target of $72.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $45.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Young is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.1% and a 55.8% success rate. Young covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

Agios Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $71.71, implying a 48.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $71.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $56.75 and a one-year low of $27.77. Currently, Agios Pharma has an average volume of 659.3K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next. The company was founded by Lewis Clayton Cantley, Tak W. Mak, Craig B. Thompson and Shin-Shan Michael Su on August 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.