Agile Therapeutics (AGRX) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Leland Gershell from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Agile Therapeutics (AGRX), with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.7% and a 39.3% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Pharmaceuticals, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Agile Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.67, implying a 127.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 8, Maxim Group also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $8.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $4.77 and a one-year low of $0.35. Currently, Agile Therapeutics has an average volume of 1.54M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 22 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of AGRX in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Alfred Altomari, the CEO of AGRX bought 94,599 shares for a total of $166,494.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.