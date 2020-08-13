Agile Therapeutics (AGRX) Receives a Buy from Maxim Group

In a report released yesterday, Jason McCarthy from Maxim Group maintained a Buy rating on Agile Therapeutics (AGRX), with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.41.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.5% and a 50.8% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Actinium Pharmaceuticals.

Agile Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.00, which is a 159.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $6.00 price target.

Based on Agile Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $7.88 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $4.67 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 20 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of AGRX in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in June 2020, Alfred Altomari, the CEO of AGRX bought 50,000 shares for a total of $88,000.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.