Agile Therapeutics (AGRX) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After RBC Capital and Oppenheimer gave Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AGRX) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from H.C. Wainwright. Analyst Oren Livnat maintained a Buy rating on Agile Therapeutics today and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.07, close to its 52-week high of $4.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Livnat is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.6% and a 55.5% success rate. Livnat covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Collegium Pharmaceutical, Verrica Pharmaceuticals, and Taiwan Liposome Company.

Agile Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.50, representing a 103.3% upside. In a report released today, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

Based on Agile Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $4.43 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $3.81 million.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.