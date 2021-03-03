Agile Therapeutics (AGRX) Gets a Buy Rating from RBC Capital

Christine Brown- March 2, 2021, 8:46 PM EDT

RBC Capital analyst Randall Stanicky maintained a Buy rating on Agile Therapeutics (AGRX) on March 1 and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Stanicky is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -2.4% and a 37.6% success rate. Stanicky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, and Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Agile Therapeutics with a $8.33 average price target, which is a 189.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $10.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Agile Therapeutics’ market cap is currently $264.6M and has a P/E ratio of -5.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.80.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts