Agile Therapeutics (AGRX) Gets a Buy Rating from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Randall Stanicky maintained a Buy rating on Agile Therapeutics (AGRX) on March 1 and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Stanicky is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -2.4% and a 37.6% success rate. Stanicky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, and Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Agile Therapeutics with a $8.33 average price target, which is a 189.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $10.00 price target.

Agile Therapeutics’ market cap is currently $264.6M and has a P/E ratio of -5.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.80.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.