Agile Therapeutics (AGRX) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Catie Powers- February 24, 2020, 3:15 AM EDT

In a report issued on February 21, Leland Gershell from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Agile Therapeutics (AGRX), with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.4% and a 53.1% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Miragen Therapeutics, Outlook Therapeutics, and Soleno Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Agile Therapeutics with a $8.20 average price target, a 166.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 18, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $4.77 and a one-year low of $0.35. Currently, Agile Therapeutics has an average volume of 3.13M.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

