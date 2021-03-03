Agile Therapeutics (AGRX) Gets a Buy Rating from Maxim Group

In a report released yesterday, Jason McCarthy from Maxim Group assigned a Buy rating to Agile Therapeutics (AGRX), with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.58.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 58.4% and a 60.2% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, and SELLAS Life Sciences Group.

Agile Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.25, which is a 186.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $10.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $3.89 and a one-year low of $1.35. Currently, Agile Therapeutics has an average volume of 1.29M.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.