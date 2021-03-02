Agile Therapeutics (AGRX) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

Christine Brown- March 2, 2021, 6:20 AM EDT

H.C. Wainwright analyst Oren Livnat reiterated a Buy rating on Agile Therapeutics (AGRX) today and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Livnat is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.5% and a 57.2% success rate. Livnat covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Collegium Pharmaceutical, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and Verrica Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Agile Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $8.50, implying a 188.1% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $10.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $3.89 and a one-year low of $1.35. Currently, Agile Therapeutics has an average volume of 1.24M.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

