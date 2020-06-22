Agenus (AGEN) Receives a Buy from B.Riley FBR

B.Riley FBR analyst Mayank Mamtani reiterated a Buy rating on Agenus (AGEN) today and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.1% and a 53.2% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Agenus with a $6.00 average price target.

Based on Agenus’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $15.13 million and GAAP net loss of $44.67 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $79.89 million and had a net profit of $18.51 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 12 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AGEN in relation to earlier this year.

Agenus, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes AGEN1884, AGEN2034, INCAGN1876, INCAGN1949, Prophage, AutoSynVax, PhosphoSynVax, and AS-21 Stimulon. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K. Srivastava in March 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, MA.