Agenus (AGEN) Gets a Buy Rating from Jefferies

Catie Powers- March 16, 2021, 8:26 AM EDT

In a report released yesterday, Biren Amin from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Agenus (AGEN), with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Amin is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.9% and a 47.3% success rate. Amin covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Gracell Biotechnologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Agenus with a $7.50 average price target, implying an 119.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, B.Riley Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $5.95 and a one-year low of $1.82. Currently, Agenus has an average volume of 3.13M.

Agenus, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes AGEN1884, AGEN2034, INCAGN1876, INCAGN1949, Prophage, AutoSynVax, PhosphoSynVax, and AS-21 Stimulon. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K. Srivastava in March 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, MA.

