Agco (AGCO) Receives a Hold from Goldman Sachs

In a report released today, Jerry Revich from Goldman Sachs maintained a Hold rating on Agco (AGCO), with a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $44.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Revich is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.1% and a 53.7% success rate. Revich covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Generac Holdings, Gates Industrial, and Caterpillar.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Agco is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $75.75, a 109.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 17, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $75.00 price target.

Based on Agco’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $88.3 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $98.7 million.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

