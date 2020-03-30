Agco (AGCO) Gets a Hold Rating from Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Andy Casey maintained a Hold rating on Agco (AGCO) today and set a price target of $54.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $45.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Casey is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.1% and a 48.6% success rate. Casey covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Illinois Tool Works, Parker Hannifin, and Caterpillar.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Agco with a $72.67 average price target, which is a 57.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 17, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $75.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $81.39 and a one-year low of $35.34. Currently, Agco has an average volume of 608.3K.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. Its products include tractors, combines, self-propelled sprayers, hay tools, forage equipment, seeding and tillage equipment, implements, and grain storage and protein production systems. It operates through the following segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia Pacific and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand. The company was founded by Robert J. Ratliff in 1990 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

