AFLAC (AFL) Receives a Sell from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Mark Dwelle maintained a Sell rating on AFLAC (AFL) on February 5 and set a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $52.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Dwelle is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.7% and a 71.0% success rate. Dwelle covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Marsh & Mclennan Companies, Selective Insurance Group, and Arthur J Gallagher & Co.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AFLAC is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $55.50.

AFLAC’s market cap is currently $38.47B and has a P/E ratio of 11.96. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.33.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 72 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AFL in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in December 2019, June Howard, the SVP of AFL sold 960 shares for a total of $51,120.

Aflac, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values.