AFLAC (AFL) Receives a New Rating from Raymond James

AFLAC (AFL) received a Buy rating and a $60.00 price target from Raymond James analyst Charles Peters today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $53.73, close to its 52-week high of $54.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Peters is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.6% and a 70.1% success rate. Peters covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Argo Group International Holdings, American Equity Investment Life, and Hallmark Financial Services.

AFLAC has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $53.50, which is a -1.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 29, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

Based on AFLAC’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $5.87 billion and net profit of $1.29 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.12 billion and had a net profit of $566 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 58 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AFL in relation to earlier this year.

Georgia-based Aflac, Inc. was founded in 1955. The company provides supplement health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S.