AFLAC (AFL) Receives a Hold from RBC Capital

In a report released yesterday, Mark Dwelle from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on AFLAC (AFL), with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $35.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Dwelle is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.1% and a 60.1% success rate. Dwelle covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as International General Insurance Holdings, American Equity Investment Life, and American International Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AFLAC is a Hold with an average price target of $39.50, implying a 10.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 28, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

AFLAC’s market cap is currently $26.19B and has a P/E ratio of 9.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.99.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 35 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AFL in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in May 2020, Barbara Rimer, a Director at AFL sold 11,026 shares for a total of $399,472.

Aflac, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage. The company was founded by John Amos, Daniel Paul Amos, and William Amos on November 17, 1955 and is headquartered in Columbus, GA.